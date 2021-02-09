PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) moved down -3.13% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) previous close was $9.03 while the outstanding shares total 18.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.84, and a growth ratio of 2.72. PICO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.66% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.02 before closing at $9.27. Intraday shares traded counted 50302.0, which was -3.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 48.75K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.95, with weekly volatility at 3.42% and ATR at 0.31. The PICO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.41 and a $10.69 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company PICO Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $175.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PICO attractive?

In related news, Director, SPERON ERIC H. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.68, for a total value of 21,688. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SPERON ERIC H. now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,125. Also, President & CEO, Timian-Palmer Dorothy Ann bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.64 per share, with a total market value of 10,308. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.