OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.35, with weekly volatility at 1.86% and ATR at 0.20. The OFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.39 and a $11.97 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.30% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.35 before closing at $7.56. Intraday shares traded counted 63038.0, which was 19.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 78.30K. OFS’s previous close was $7.39 while the outstanding shares total 13.41M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company OFS Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $101.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OFS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OFS attractive?

In related news, Chief Compliance Officer, Porter Mukya bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.66, for a total value of 1,189. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Owen Jeffery S. now bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,191. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Owen Jeffery S. bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.17 per share, with a total market value of 13,184. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, RESSLER RICHARD S now holds 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,559. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.00%.