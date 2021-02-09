NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.89, with weekly volatility at 4.46% and ATR at 0.25. The NTWK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.00 and a $4.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 57703.0, which was 22.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 74.22K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.12% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.37 before closing at $4.50. NTWK’s previous close was $4.45 while the outstanding shares total 11.79M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.31, and a growth ratio of 0.55.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company NetSol Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $50.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 52.67 million total, with 19.71 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, CEO, GHAURI NAJEEB bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 20,050. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, Almond Roger Kent now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,571. Also, CEO, GHAURI NAJEEB bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.77 per share, with a total market value of 31,255. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, GHAURI NAJEEB now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.50%.