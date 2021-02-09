Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) jump over 5.00% in a week: Is NNI Giving A Buy Signal?

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.01% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $72.97 before closing at $73.65. Intraday shares traded counted 50100.0, which was 12.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 57.43K. NNI’s previous close was $72.91 while the outstanding shares total 38.54M. The firm has a beta of 0.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.84, with weekly volatility at 1.92% and ATR at 1.82. The NNI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.70 and a $74.21 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Nelnet Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of NNI attractive?

In related news, Secy/Chief Legal Off/Gen Coun, Munn William J sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.00, for a total value of 97,500. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Butterfield Shelby J now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,885,000. Also, Executive Chairman of Board, DUNLAP MICHAEL S bought 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were price at an average price of 44.57 per share, with a total market value of 60,044,704. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman of Board, DUNLAP MICHAEL S now holds 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,044,704. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nelnet Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NNI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $82.00.