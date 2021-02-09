National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.86, and a growth ratio of 1.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.94, with weekly volatility at 2.94% and ATR at 1.04. The NBHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.25 and a $36.62 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.97 before closing at $35.37. Intraday shares traded counted 69173.0, which was 46.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 129.87K. NBHC’s previous close was $35.02 while the outstanding shares total 30.76M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company National Bank Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NBHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NBHC attractive?

In related news, EVP, Comm. & Specialty Banking, Randall Christopher S. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.66, for a total value of 290,687. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Spring Maria F now sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,276. Also, Chief Risk Mngmt Officer, Newfield Richard U Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 30. The shares were price at an average price of 26.79 per share, with a total market value of 1,339,370. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on National Bank Holdings Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NBHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.50.