MGRC Stock: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Is Still Worth a Bite

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.48% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $75.82 before closing at $78.10. Intraday shares traded counted 59858.0, which was 35.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 92.58K. MGRC’s previous close was $75.47 while the outstanding shares total 24.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.75, and a growth ratio of 1.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.53, with weekly volatility at 2.82% and ATR at 2.43. The MGRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.32 and a $83.95 high.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company McGrath RentCorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 130.98 million total, with 417.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MGRC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MGRC attractive?

In related news, VP and Division Manager, Skenesky John P sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.48, for a total value of 195,003. As the sale deal closes, the VP and Division Manager, Skenesky John P now sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 174,141. Also, VP and Division Manager, Skenesky John P sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 65.18 per share, with a total market value of 141,120. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ZECH RONALD H now holds 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,752. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on McGrath RentCorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MGRC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $80.33.