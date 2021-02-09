Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) Gain 4.61% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.44% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.32 before closing at $5.45. Intraday shares traded counted 54015.0, which was -118.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.77K. LOAN’s previous close was $5.32 while the outstanding shares total 9.63M. The firm has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.17, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 0.17. The LOAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.54 and a $6.48 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LOAN, the company has in raw cash 0.16 million on their books with 19.78 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 58.9 million total, with 26.0 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of LOAN attractive?

In related news, Director, Bentovim Lyron L sold 31,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.19, for a total value of 133,607. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, RAN ASSAF now bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,320. Also, President and CEO, RAN ASSAF bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 30. The shares were price at an average price of 3.87 per share, with a total market value of 29,052. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, RAN ASSAF now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 27.20%.