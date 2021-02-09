Is Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) Still Worth A Bite?

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) shares fell to a low of $7.56 before closing at $7.70. Intraday shares traded counted 57337.0, which was 0.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 57.56K. PMD’s previous close was $7.45 while the outstanding shares total 5.53M. The firm has a beta of 0.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.16, with weekly volatility at 5.32% and ATR at 0.46. The PMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.58 and a $9.74 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.36% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Psychemedics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.66 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PMD, the company has in raw cash 1.81 million on their books with 0.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.83 million total, with 3.34 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PMD attractive?

In related news, Director, WEINERT FRED J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.95, for a total value of 4,950. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, CEO & President, KUBACKI RAYMOND C JR now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,000. Also, VP of Laboratory Operations, SCHAFFER MICHAEL I bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.20 per share, with a total market value of 2,100. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, WEINERT FRED J now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,840. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.80%.