Is MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Worth A Bite? MDIA 200 SMA stands at 3.95%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.91, with weekly volatility at 8.80% and ATR at 0.36. The MDIA stock's 52-week price range has touched low of $2.27 and a $8.88 high. Intraday shares traded counted 74558.0, which was 3.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 77.07K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.86% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.6131 before closing at $3.93. MDIA's previous close was $3.61 while the outstanding shares total 7.10M.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company MediaCo Holding Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MDIA, the company has in raw cash 6.7 million on their books with 0.92 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.68 million total, with 10.5 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of MDIA attractive?

In related news, EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Hornaday Ryan A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 10,500. As the sale deal closes, the President, COO, Walsh Patrick M now sold 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 940. Also, President, COO, Walsh Patrick M sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 18. The shares were price at an average price of 5.11 per share, with a total market value of 56,961. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, COO, Walsh Patrick M now holds 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 79,859. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.30%.