Is Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Worth A Bite? CAC 200 SMA stands at 19.44%

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.86% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.16 before closing at $40.26. Intraday shares traded counted 50633.0, which was -28.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 39.43K. CAC’s previous close was $39.14 while the outstanding shares total 14.96M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.67, with weekly volatility at 2.71% and ATR at 1.29. The CAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.74 and a $48.48 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Camden National Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $606.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAC attractive?

In related news, EVP, White Gregory A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 39.79, for a total value of 39,790. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Flanagan David C now bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,955. Also, Director, Flanagan David C bought 366 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 27.18 per share, with a total market value of 9,954. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BRESNAHAN ANN W now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 260,576. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Camden National Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.67.