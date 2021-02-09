ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.06, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 2.38. The ICFI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.75 and a $89.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 67483.0, which was 31.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 98.93K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.61% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $82.00 before closing at $83.45. ICFI’s previous close was $82.13 while the outstanding shares total 18.85M. The firm has a beta of 0.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.97, and a growth ratio of 2.60.

Investors have identified the Consulting Services company ICF International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ICFI, the company has in raw cash 8.24 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 410.58 million total, with 305.75 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ICFI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ICFI attractive?

In related news, CEO & President, Wasson John sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.00, for a total value of 266,320. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & President, Wasson John now sold 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,280. Also, Executive Chairman, Kesavan Sudhakar sold 69,001 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 31. The shares were price at an average price of 73.41 per share, with a total market value of 5,065,412. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, VAN HANDEL MICHAEL J now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 145,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ICF International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ICFI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.80.