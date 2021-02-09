First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.61% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $670.955 before closing at $687.29. Intraday shares traded counted 62443.0, which was -25.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 49.80K. FCNCA’s previous close was $663.35 while the outstanding shares total 9.84M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.17, with weekly volatility at 2.86% and ATR at 21.26. The FCNCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $276.08 and a $672.25 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Citizens BancShares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of FCNCA attractive?

In related news, President, BRISTOW PETER M bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.60, for a total value of 27,756. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Bristow Claire H now bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,756. Also, 10% Owner, Holding Olivia Britton bought 78,945 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.88 per share, with a total market value of 1,490,482. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice Chairman, BRYANT HOPE HOLDING now holds 78,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,490,482. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.30%.