Factors That Could Influence Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has a beta of 0.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.19, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 0.12. The TIPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.45 and a $7.36 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.94% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.14 before closing at $5.26. Intraday shares traded counted 57618.0, which was 37.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 92.04K. TIPT’s previous close was $5.16 while the outstanding shares total 33.68M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Tiptree Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $176.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of TIPT attractive?

In related news, Director, Mielle Dominique bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 104,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Chairman, Barnes Michael Gene now bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,530. Also, Executive Chairman, Barnes Michael Gene bought 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.13 per share, with a total market value of 12,651. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Chairman, Barnes Michael Gene now holds 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,870. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.40%.