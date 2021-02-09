Factors That Could Influence Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has a beta of -0.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.04, and a growth ratio of 1.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.20, with weekly volatility at 2.56% and ATR at 0.83. The EIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.53 and a $44.90 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.35% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.15 before closing at $31.63. Intraday shares traded counted 67176.0, which was 57.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 158.61K. EIG’s previous close was $31.21 while the outstanding shares total 29.34M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Employers Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $919.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EIG attractive?

In related news, Director, de Figueiredo Joao M bought 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 30.66, for a total value of 24,927. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KRONER JAMES R now bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,496. Also, Director, MOCKARD JEANNE L bought 761 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 32.70 per share, with a total market value of 24,885. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, McSally Michael J now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.