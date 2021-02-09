Factors That Could Influence Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) previous close was $44.89 while the outstanding shares total 15.68M. The firm has a beta of 0.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 282.76, and a growth ratio of 28.28. AGX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.67% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.10 before closing at $46.09. Intraday shares traded counted 75219.0, which was 22.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 96.59K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.63, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 1.29. The AGX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.65 and a $53.32 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Argan Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $720.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Argan Inc. (AGX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 538.82 million total, with 261.03 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AGX attractive?

In related news, Gemma, Non-Executive Chairman, Griffin William F Jr sold 24,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.48, for a total value of 1,098,300. As the sale deal closes, the Gemma, Non-Executive Chairman, Griffin William F Jr now sold 17,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 787,612. Also, Gemma, Non-Executive Chairman, Griffin William F Jr sold 11,134 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were price at an average price of 44.11 per share, with a total market value of 491,121. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Deily Richard H now holds 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,505. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Argan Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.50.