Factors That Could Influence Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.95, with weekly volatility at 3.71% and ATR at 2.04. The AMOT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.00 and a $55.09 high. Intraday shares traded counted 51005.0, which was -59.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 31.93K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.90% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.39 before closing at $49.35. AMOT’s previous close was $48.91 while the outstanding shares total 9.51M. The firm has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.64, and a growth ratio of 1.09.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Allied Motion Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $482.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 139.75 million total, with 52.13 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company's valuation, the company is expected to record 1.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook.

Is the stock of AMOT attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, WARZALA RICHARD S sold 12,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.18, for a total value of 532,348. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, WARZALA RICHARD S now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 830,500. Also, Chief Executive Officer, WARZALA RICHARD S sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 40.75 per share, with a total market value of 897. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, WARZALA RICHARD S now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,425. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Allied Motion Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMOT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.67.