Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is down -23.17% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares fell to a low of $44.48 before closing at $46.25. Intraday shares traded counted 72426.0, which was 49.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 142.33K. EGBN’s previous close was $45.17 while the outstanding shares total 32.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.30, and a growth ratio of 1.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.22, with weekly volatility at 3.48% and ATR at 1.74. The EGBN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.08 and a $47.06 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.39% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Eagle Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EGBN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EGBN attractive?

In related news, EVP/CLO-C&I, Rheaume Lindsey S sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.93, for a total value of 174,022. As the sale deal closes, the EVP/CLO-C&I, Rheaume Lindsey S now sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 72,244. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eagle Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EGBN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.13.