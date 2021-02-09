Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has a beta of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.10, with weekly volatility at 6.20% and ATR at 0.79. The CULP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.28 and a $17.88 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.82% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.23 before closing at $16.68. Intraday shares traded counted 60286.0, which was -60.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 37.65K. CULP’s previous close was $16.99 while the outstanding shares total 12.30M.

Investors have identified the Textile Manufacturing company Culp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $205.66 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Culp Inc. (CULP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 139.95 million total, with 54.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CULP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CULP attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, SAXON FRANKLIN N sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.00, for a total value of 31,569. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, CULP ROBERT GEORGE IV now sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,664. Also, President and CEO, CULP ROBERT GEORGE IV sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were price at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total market value of 27,336. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MCALLISTER KENNETH W now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.70%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Culp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CULP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.00.