Can Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Offer Investors Safety?

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares fell to a low of $6.9401 before closing at $7.14. Intraday shares traded counted 51188.0, which was -56.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 32.68K. ISSC’s previous close was $6.99 while the outstanding shares total 16.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.38, and a growth ratio of 1.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.75, with weekly volatility at 3.26% and ATR at 0.25. The ISSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.03 and a $7.71 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.15% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $118.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 33.12 million total, with 13.65 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ISSC attractive?

In related news, Director, BRESSNER GLEN R sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.80, for a total value of 33,353. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CHURCHILL WINSTON J now sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,908. Also, Director, CHURCHILL WINSTON J sold 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 7.96 per share, with a total market value of 92,745. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Carolin Roger Anthony now holds 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 229,047. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ISSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.00.