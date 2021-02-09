Can Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Offer Investors Safety?

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) previous close was $5.29 while the outstanding shares total 5.57M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5260.00, and a growth ratio of 328.75. JVA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.57% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.1801 before closing at $5.26. Intraday shares traded counted 57696.0, which was -19.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 48.26K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.79, with weekly volatility at 6.40% and ATR at 0.33. The JVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.76 and a $5.71 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Coffee Holding Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JVA, the company has in raw cash 2.19 million on their books with 0.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28.96 million total, with 4.01 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of JVA attractive?

In related news, Director, Rotelli John bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.45, for a total value of 2,588. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP and Secretary, GORDON DAVID now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,710. Also, CEO and President, GORDON ANDREW bought 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.30 per share, with a total market value of 14,457. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and President, GORDON ANDREW now holds 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,037. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.80%.