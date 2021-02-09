At PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.73% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.77 before closing at $16.18. Intraday shares traded counted 57384.0, which was -45.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 39.44K. PCSB’s previous close was $15.75 while the outstanding shares total 15.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.99, with weekly volatility at 2.89% and ATR at 0.52. The PCSB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.01 and a $20.35 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company PCSB Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $257.91 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PCSB attractive?

In related news, Director, Weber Michael T. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.05, for a total value of 19,260. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Weber Michael T. now sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,260. Also, Director, Weiss Richard F. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 28. The shares were price at an average price of 13.05 per share, with a total market value of 71,775. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Cuddy William V Jr now holds 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PCSB Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PCSB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.00.