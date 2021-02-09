Are Park National Corporation (AMEX:PRK)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Park National Corporation (AMEX:PRK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.48, with weekly volatility at 2.46% and ATR at 3.28. The PRK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $64.53 and a $116.16 high. Intraday shares traded counted 69073.0, which was -26.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 54.45K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.85% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $113.07 before closing at $116.85. PRK’s previous close was $113.61 while the outstanding shares total 16.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.98, and a growth ratio of 4.38.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Park National Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRK attractive?

In related news, Director, ONEILL ROBERT E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 78.98, for a total value of 394,900. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, RAMSER MARK R now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 380,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Park National Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $103.25.