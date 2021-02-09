Are Investors Unfairly Punishing City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)?

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.62, with weekly volatility at 2.49% and ATR at 2.00. The CHCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.06 and a $80.40 high. Intraday shares traded counted 53621.0, which was 14.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 62.35K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.97% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $71.3462 before closing at $72.88. CHCO’s previous close was $71.47 while the outstanding shares total 15.84M. The firm has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.01, and a growth ratio of 1.63.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company City Holding Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHCO attractive?

In related news, Director, FISHER ROBERT D bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 71.47, for a total value of 14,294. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HYLTON TRACY W II now bought 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,649. Also, President & CEO, HAGEBOECK CHARLES R sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 69.69 per share, with a total market value of 393,721. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, HAGEBOECK CHARLES R now holds 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 509,530. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on City Holding Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $72.80.