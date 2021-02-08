Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.10% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.80 before closing at $16.18. Intraday shares traded counted 53031.0, which was -66.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 31.88K. LEGH’s previous close was $16.36 while the outstanding shares total 24.19M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.82, with weekly volatility at 6.20% and ATR at 0.59. The LEGH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.50 and a $16.90 high.

Investors have identified the Residential Construction company Legacy Housing Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $395.76 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 55.67 million total, with 28.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEGH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEGH attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board, Hodgson Curtis Drew sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.40, for a total value of 18,649. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board, Hodgson Curtis Drew now sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,650. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Shipley Kenneth E sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were price at an average price of 15.40 per share, with a total market value of 11,103. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, Hodgson Curtis Drew now holds 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,901. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.00%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Legacy Housing Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEGH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.67.