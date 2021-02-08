TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares fell to a low of $38.98 before closing at $39.50. Intraday shares traded counted 55394.0, which was 32.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 81.62K. TCBK’s previous close was $39.61 while the outstanding shares total 29.76M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.30, and a growth ratio of 2.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.88, with weekly volatility at 2.87% and ATR at 1.35. The TCBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.05 and a $41.19 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.28% on 02/05/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company TriCo Bancshares as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TCBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TCBK attractive?

In related news, CEO & President, SMITH RICHARD P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.72, for a total value of 287,200. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & President, SMITH RICHARD P now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 286,500. Also, CEO & President, SMITH RICHARD P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 21. The shares were price at an average price of 27.95 per share, with a total market value of 279,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WALKER W VIRGINIA now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,920. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TriCo Bancshares. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TCBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.67.