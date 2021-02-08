The Futility of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Fundamentals

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has a beta of 1.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.89, with weekly volatility at 6.14% and ATR at 1.44. The SQBG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.11 and a $24.80 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.56% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.12 before closing at $16.31. Intraday shares traded counted 51126.0, which was 82.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 289.21K. SQBG’s previous close was $17.09 while the outstanding shares total 1.65M.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Sequential Brands Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SQBG, the company has in raw cash 22.23 million on their books with 17.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 77.68 million total, with 45.3 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SQBG attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM sold 4,377,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.20, for a total value of 867,987. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now sold 575,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 161,034. Also, 10% Owner, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM sold 46,272 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 0.29 per share, with a total market value of 13,419. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.