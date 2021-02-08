The Futility of Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s Fundamentals

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) previous close was $6.14 while the outstanding shares total 15.60M. The firm has a beta of 2.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.36, and a growth ratio of 2.64. LWAY’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.61% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.1115 before closing at $6.30. Intraday shares traded counted 63681.0, which was -14.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 55.60K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.87, with weekly volatility at 5.79% and ATR at 0.35. The LWAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.43 and a $8.89 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Lifeway Foods Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $95.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 23.77 million total, with 9.1 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, SMOLYANSKY EDWARD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.57, for a total value of 55,705. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, SMOLYANSKY EDWARD now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,424. Also, Director, SMOLYANSKY LUDMILA sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 6.07 per share, with a total market value of 30,340. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SMOLYANSKY LUDMILA now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 123,280. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.30%.