The Futility of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s Fundamentals

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) previous close was $13.77 while the outstanding shares total 29.34M. The firm has a beta of -0.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.85, and a growth ratio of 0.79. DGICA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.25% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.655 before closing at $14.08. Intraday shares traded counted 56713.0, which was -0.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 56.40K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.10, with weekly volatility at 2.33% and ATR at 0.27. The DGICA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.22 and a $16.19 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Donegal Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $404.24 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DGICA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DGICA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, DONEGAL MUTUAL INSURANCE CO bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.16, for a total value of 1,415,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer, VIOZZI VINCENT ANTHONY now sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,525. Also, Director, WAMPLER RICHARD D II sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.15 per share, with a total market value of 11,674. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, DONEGAL MUTUAL INSURANCE CO now holds 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 497,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 43.20%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Donegal Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DGICA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.50.