SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT): The Fundamentals Have Changed

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.60, with weekly volatility at 6.62% and ATR at 0.39. The SSNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.44 and a $11.94 high. Intraday shares traded counted 57030.0, which was 57.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 133.01K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.00% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.90 before closing at $5.10. SSNT’s previous close was $5.00 while the outstanding shares total 4.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.95.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company SilverSun Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SSNT, the company has in raw cash 7.07 million on their books with 0.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.0 million total, with 6.71 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SSNT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ROTH JEFFREY D sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.65, for a total value of 18,277. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, ROTH JEFFREY D now sold 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,597. Also, 10% Owner, ROTH JEFFREY D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 25. The shares were price at an average price of 2.45 per share, with a total market value of 12,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, ROTH JEFFREY D now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.00%.