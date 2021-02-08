Should You Buy Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) shares fell to a low of $16.77 before closing at $18.45. Intraday shares traded counted 50800.0, which was -107.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.51K. XGN’s previous close was $17.00 while the outstanding shares total 12.64M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.84, with weekly volatility at 5.73% and ATR at 0.99. The XGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.29 and a $22.99 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.53% on 02/05/21.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Exagen Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $215.13 million.

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 72.56 million total, with 8.27 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record -1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, 10% Owner, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.01, for a total value of 448,616. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners now sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 379,991. Also, 10% Owner, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 21. The shares were price at an average price of 16.01 per share, with a total market value of 800,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 483,990. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Exagen Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XGN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.25.