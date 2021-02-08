Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) move up 1.44% this morning: ZEUS Price Rally Looks Real

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has a beta of 1.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.57, with weekly volatility at 5.69% and ATR at 0.91. The ZEUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.74 and a $16.65 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.44% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.87 before closing at $15.55. Intraday shares traded counted 59133.0, which was -52.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 38.85K. ZEUS’s previous close was $15.33 while the outstanding shares total 11.45M.

Investors have identified the Steel company Olympic Steel Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $169.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 394.72 million total, with 96.5 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZEUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZEUS attractive?

In related news, Director, Stovsky Richard P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.50, for a total value of 42,498. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, MARABITO RICHARD T now bought 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,796. Also, Director, Anton Arthur F bought 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.56 per share, with a total market value of 49,989. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, MARABITO RICHARD T now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,303. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.90%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Olympic Steel Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZEUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.50.