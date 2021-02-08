John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) jump over 8.02% in a week: Is JBSS Giving A Buy Signal?

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) previous close was $86.00 while the outstanding shares total 11.49M. The firm has a beta of 0.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.77. JBSS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.02% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.93 before closing at $86.88. Intraday shares traded counted 60283.0, which was 1.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 61.28K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.89, with weekly volatility at 2.73% and ATR at 2.42. The JBSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $64.25 and a $91.63 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $986.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JBSS, the company has in raw cash 1.76 million on their books with 14.46 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 227.5 million total, with 97.99 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of JBSS attractive?

In related news, Director, WRIGHT DANIEL M sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.27, for a total value of 110,849. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JBSS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $107.00.