Is Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Worth A Bite? OBNK 200 SMA stands at 40.95%

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.74, with weekly volatility at 4.52% and ATR at 1.31. The OBNK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.98 and a $36.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.11% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.64 before closing at $33.62. Intraday shares traded counted 56594.0, which was 13.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 65.78K. OBNK’s previous close was $33.25 while the outstanding shares total 23.38M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Origin Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $781.66 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OBNK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OBNK attractive?

In related news, Director, Myrick Fred Ronnie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.65, for a total value of 28,650. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Brolly Stephen H now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,941. Also, Director, Myrick Fred Ronnie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 24.10 per share, with a total market value of 24,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Taylor Steven Lewis now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Origin Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OBNK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.00.