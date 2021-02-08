Is Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Worth A Bite? ISIG 200 SMA stands at 42.49%

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) previous close was $8.00 while the outstanding shares total 1.74M. The firm has a beta of 0.42. ISIG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.38% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.99 before closing at $8.35. Intraday shares traded counted 61290.0, which was 63.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 168.39K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.04, with weekly volatility at 7.25% and ATR at 0.99. The ISIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.78 and a $12.25 high.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Insignia Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ISIG, the company has in raw cash 7.07 million on their books with 0.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 13.51 million total, with 4.44 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ISIG attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AIR T INC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.36, for a total value of 136,280. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Funicular Fund, LP now sold 772,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 817,621. Also, 10% Owner, Funicular Fund, LP sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 21. The shares were price at an average price of 1.81 per share, with a total market value of 406,125. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Funicular Fund, LP now holds 14,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 37.50%.