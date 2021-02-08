Is Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Still Worth A Bite?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares fell to a low of $39.27 before closing at $39.87. Intraday shares traded counted 61748.0, which was 61.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 161.97K. FWONA’s previous close was $39.26 while the outstanding shares total 231.78M. The firm has a beta of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.86, with weekly volatility at 3.12% and ATR at 1.29. The FWONA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.87 and a $45.37 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.55% on 02/05/21.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company Formula One Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Formula One Group (FWONA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FWONA, the company has in raw cash 1.94 billion on their books with 96.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.27 billion total, with 3.84 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FWONA attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board, MALONE JOHN C sold 218,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.17, for a total value of 7,915,436. As the sale deal closes, the CAO/PFO, Wendling Brian J now sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,671. Also, Chief Corp. Dev. Officer, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 18. The shares were price at an average price of 35.76 per share, with a total market value of 67,947. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Wilm Renee L now holds 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,714. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.56%.

7 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Formula One Group. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FWONA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.29.