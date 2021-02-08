Is Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Still Worth A Bite?

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) previous close was $46.84 while the outstanding shares total 22.86M. The firm has a beta of 0.90. PLOW’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.41% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.94 before closing at $45.71. Intraday shares traded counted 51160.0, which was 44.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 92.22K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.61, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 1.77. The PLOW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.12 and a $56.89 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Douglas Dynamics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLOW, the company has in raw cash 14.29 million on their books with 1.97 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 248.68 million total, with 78.03 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLOW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLOW attractive?

In related news, Pres. Commercial Snow & Ice, Hagelin Keith sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.00, for a total value of 109,704. As the sale deal closes, the Pres. Commercial Snow & Ice, Hagelin Keith now sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 325,496. Also, President and CEO, McCormick Robert L sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were price at an average price of 39.85 per share, with a total market value of 183,196. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, Janik James L now holds 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 258,355. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Douglas Dynamics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLOW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.33.