Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) previous close was $17.33 while the outstanding shares total 43.86M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.07. HBNC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.63% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.92 before closing at $17.22. Intraday shares traded counted 62996.0, which was 45.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 115.65K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.83, with weekly volatility at 3.16% and ATR at 0.61. The HBNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.42 and a $17.88 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Horizon Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $760.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBNC attractive?

In related news, Director, Magnuson Michele M. sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.79, for a total value of 82,886. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Kuhn Dennis now sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,453. Also, Director, PAIRITZ PETER L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 28. The shares were price at an average price of 14.85 per share, with a total market value of 148,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kuhn Dennis now holds 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 72,605. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Horizon Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.80.