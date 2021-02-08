Factors That Could Influence BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.56% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.30 before closing at $12.55. Intraday shares traded counted 56899.0, which was -57.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 36.22K. BCBP’s previous close was $12.48 while the outstanding shares total 17.07M. The firm has a beta of 0.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.01, and a growth ratio of 1.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.99, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 0.43. The BCBP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.73 and a $13.45 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company BCB Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $213.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BCBP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BCBP attractive?

In related news, Director, BALLANCE ROBERT bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.69, for a total value of 16,473. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HOGAN MARK D now bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,556. Also, Director, Robbins Spencer B. bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.91 per share, with a total market value of 3,273. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Rizzo James G. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,230. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BCB Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BCBP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.92.