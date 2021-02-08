Factors That Could Influence Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) previous close was $63.74 while the outstanding shares total 22.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 110.75, and a growth ratio of 11.07. ASTE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.27% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $63.1771 before closing at $63.57. Intraday shares traded counted 64181.0, which was 49.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 127.12K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.29, with weekly volatility at 2.88% and ATR at 2.08. The ASTE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.17 and a $68.83 high.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Astec Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ASTE, the company has in raw cash 108.53 million on their books with 0.15 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 533.16 million total, with 161.24 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASTE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASTE attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Weyenberg Rebecca A bought 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 52.20, for a total value of 9,918. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Weyenberg Rebecca A now bought 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,969. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Astec Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASTE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $65.33.