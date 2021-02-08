Envela Corporation (AMEX:ELA): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Envela Corporation (AMEX:ELA) has a beta of 0.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.43, with weekly volatility at 9.62% and ATR at 0.43. The ELA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.05 and a $7.42 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.38% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.06 before closing at $6.44. Intraday shares traded counted 62564.0, which was 30.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 89.99K. ELA’s previous close was $6.17 while the outstanding shares total 26.92M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Envela Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $166.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Envela Corporation (ELA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.05 million total, with 6.73 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ELA attractive?

In related news, CFO, Pedersen Bret Allen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.25, for a total value of 15,300. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, Pedersen Bret Allen now bought 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,030. Also, CFO, Pedersen Bret Allen bought 115 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 4.25 per share, with a total market value of 489. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Pedersen Bret Allen now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 854. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.