CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has a beta of 2.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.49, and a growth ratio of 3.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.47, with weekly volatility at 2.68% and ATR at 0.53. The CAPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.81 and a $19.35 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.16% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.00 before closing at $18.28. Intraday shares traded counted 57534.0, which was -0.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 57.48K. CAPL’s previous close was $18.07 while the outstanding shares total 37.87M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company CrossAmerica Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $684.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 88.23 million total, with 153.24 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAPL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAPL attractive?

In related news, Director, Kim Mickey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.50, for a total value of 15,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Reilly John B. III now bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,720. Also, Director, Topper Maura bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.31 per share, with a total market value of 39,952. Following this completion of disposal, the Gen Counsel and Corp Sect, Lynch Keenan D now holds 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,223. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CrossAmerica Partners LP. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.67.