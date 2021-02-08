CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Gain 1.76% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.06, with weekly volatility at 1.40% and ATR at 0.04. The CPAH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.84 and a $5.92 high. Intraday shares traded counted 58751.0, which was 22.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 75.51K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.29% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.4401 before closing at $3.46. CPAH’s previous close was $3.47 while the outstanding shares total 6.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.57.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company CounterPath Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CPAH, the company has in raw cash 2.48 million on their books with 0.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.1 million total, with 8.45 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CPAH attractive?

In related news, Chairman, MATTHEWS TERENCE H bought 142,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.51, for a total value of 500,003. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Bruk Steven now bought 142,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 500,003. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CounterPath Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPAH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.38.