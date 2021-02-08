Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares fell to a low of $38.50 before closing at $39.18. Intraday shares traded counted 52187.0, which was 11.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 59.19K. CTBI’s previous close was $39.08 while the outstanding shares total 17.75M. The firm has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.69, and a growth ratio of 2.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.61, with weekly volatility at 3.18% and ATR at 1.22. The CTBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.45 and a $45.20 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.26% on 02/05/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Community Trust Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $695.84 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTBI attractive?

In related news, Director, St. Charles Anthony W. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 28.40, for a total value of 28,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MINNIFIELD FRANKY now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,263. Also, Director, MINNIFIELD FRANKY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 29.96 per share, with a total market value of 29,961. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive vice President, GARTNER JAMES J now holds 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,058. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Community Trust Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.00.