ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) weekly volatility stands at 8.52%: What It Means

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) previous close was $3.04 while the outstanding shares total 17.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.48. CLRO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.64% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.99 before closing at $3.09. Intraday shares traded counted 59198.0, which was 71.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 209.38K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.95, with weekly volatility at 8.52% and ATR at 0.21. The CLRO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.48 and a $3.54 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company ClearOne Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $57.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLRO, the company has in raw cash 5.58 million on their books with 0.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 23.93 million total, with 8.31 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CLRO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.40, for a total value of 14,435. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D now bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,096. Also, 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.48 per share, with a total market value of 24,750. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 49.20%.