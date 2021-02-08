CDZI Stock: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.09% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.18 before closing at $11.18. Intraday shares traded counted 62447.0, which was 55.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 141.88K. CDZI’s previous close was $11.19 while the outstanding shares total 35.04M. The firm has a beta of -0.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.46, with weekly volatility at 1.18% and ATR at 0.20. The CDZI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.42 and a $12.93 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Cadiz Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $397.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CDZI, the company has in raw cash 7.5 million on their books with 54000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.23 million total, with 3.11 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Director, Grant Geoffrey T sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.07, for a total value of 98,705. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Grant Geoffrey T now sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,843. Also, Director, Grant Geoffrey T sold 6,013 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were price at an average price of 10.02 per share, with a total market value of 60,257. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Grant Geoffrey T now holds 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 251,401. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.