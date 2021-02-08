Can American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Offer Investors Safety?

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) previous close was $92.55 while the outstanding shares total 16.99M. The firm has a beta of 2.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.77, and a growth ratio of 3.10. AMWD’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.61% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $91.7501 before closing at $94.04. Intraday shares traded counted 62034.0, which was 51.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 128.60K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.96, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 3.35. The AMWD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.30 and a $117.70 high.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company American Woodmark Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMWD, the company has in raw cash 112.56 million on their books with 2.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 404.35 million total, with 195.15 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMWD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMWD attractive?

In related news, Director, Rodriguez David A bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 86.27, for a total value of 50,640. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HENDRIX DANIEL T now sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 357,404. Also, Director, Tang Vance W bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 69.75 per share, with a total market value of 139,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Tang Vance W now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 292,969. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Woodmark Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMWD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $109.25.