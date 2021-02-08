At Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.23% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.448 before closing at $23.80. Intraday shares traded counted 61774.0, which was -2.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 60.49K. SAR’s previous close was $23.51 while the outstanding shares total 11.17M. The firm has a beta of 1.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.41, with weekly volatility at 3.96% and ATR at 0.78. The SAR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.94 and a $27.94 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Saratoga Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $262.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAR attractive?

In related news, CEO and Director, Oberbeck Christian L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.67, for a total value of 35,340. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and Director, Oberbeck Christian L now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 87,550. Also, CEO and Director, Oberbeck Christian L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.89 per share, with a total market value of 16,891. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and Director, Oberbeck Christian L now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,508. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.50%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Saratoga Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.08.