At Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has a beta of 1.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.99, and a growth ratio of 1.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.20, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 1.19. The IIIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.41 and a $28.16 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.99% on 02/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.78 before closing at $27.41. Intraday shares traded counted 64139.0, which was 24.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 85.16K. IIIN’s previous close was $27.14 while the outstanding shares total 19.31M.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Insteel Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $524.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 168.88 million total, with 46.77 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of IIIN attractive?

In related news, Vice President, PETELLE JAMES F sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.05, for a total value of 25,464. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Insteel Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IIIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.00.