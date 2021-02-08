ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) moved up 3.00%: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Price Paint Picture of volatility

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.76, with weekly volatility at 3.13% and ATR at 0.76. The ASA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.16 and a $25.45 high. Intraday shares traded counted 54477.0, which was 48.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 105.13K. ASA’s previous close was $21.02 while the outstanding shares total 19.29M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.34.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $417.63 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ASA attractive?

In related news, Director, Hoene Mary Joan bought 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.38, for a total value of 5,045. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hoene Mary Joan now bought 34 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 734. Also, President, Maletis Peter bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.22 per share, with a total market value of 10,611. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hoene Mary Joan now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,630. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.23%.