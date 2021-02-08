Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) moved down -9.88%: Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares fell to a low of $3.02 before closing at $3.10. Intraday shares traded counted 58795.0, which was -53.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 38.20K. ARTW’s previous close was $3.44 while the outstanding shares total 4.43M. The firm has a beta of 0.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.58, with weekly volatility at 8.69% and ATR at 0.24. The ARTW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.75 and a $4.37 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.88% on 02/05/21.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ARTW, the company has in raw cash 4000.0 on their books with 1.86 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.09 million total, with 5.02 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ARTW attractive?

In related news, Director, MCCONNELL J WARD JR bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.75, for a total value of 10,955. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MCCONNELL J WARD JR now bought 25,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,878. Also, Director, MCCONNELL J WARD JR bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.75 per share, with a total market value of 3,336. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, MCCONNELL J WARD JR now holds 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,591. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.80%.